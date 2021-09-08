Well known Cork broadcaster laid to rest

Well-known Cork TV and Radio presenter Donncha Ó'Dúlaing was laid to rest on Wednesday morning in a private funeral with family in attendance.

The Doneraile man had a long career including half a century of presenting radio and television across a number of cultural and traditional music programmes.

Starting his career in the early '60s, Mr Ó’Dúlaing presented the popular Highways and Byways series on RTÉ Radio One along with a television series.

His more notable career highlights include interviews with Mick Jagger, President Éamon de Valera, Pope John Paul II, Christy Ring and John Steinbeck.

The coffin of Donncha O Dulaing being carried from Our Lady Queen of Peace church, Dublin today, following his funeral. The veteran RTE broadcaster died aged 88 on September 4th. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The ceremony was also broadcast for friends and fans through a webcam at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Merrion Road, Dublin. The funeral took place at 10am.

As a mark of respect to his career, Donncha’s funeral cortège passed RTÉ on Nutley Lane at 9.30am.

Mr Ó’Dúlaing, originally from Charleville, Cork, passed away peacefully over the weekend at Foxrock Nursing Home, Dublin.

Donncha was the beloved husband of the late Vera, father of the late Sinéad and brother of the late Sr. Mary Dowling.

Donncha is sadly missed by sons Feargal, Ruairí, Dónal and Donncha, son-in-law Eddie, sister Kitty and by his daughters-in-law Dervilla, Lorraine, Anne and Lorraine, and grandchildren Cian, Aisling, Caoilfhionn, Ruairí, Sinéad, Diarmaid, Finnán and Bláthnaid.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin took time to acknowledge the passing of the Cork man over the weekend.

Mr Martin described him as “an outstanding broadcaster” who brought much joy to his loyal listeners over the decades.

“'Highways and Byways' reached parts of Ireland that didn’t always get attention. His interviews will live long in the memory.

Cork’s Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher said Ireland and Cork have “lost a widely respected and influential broadcaster part of a generation of ground-breaking presenters and journalists that shaped Irish public broadcasting.

“I think we all owe him a debt of gratitude for his contribution to Irish Television and radio over the last 50 years.” President Michael D Higgins also released a statement on Donncha’s passing.

“It is not only his listeners over the years but our Irish abroad and their families who will have heard with sadness of the passing of broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing, just days after the death of his wife Vera.

Donncha was the beloved husband of the late Vera, father of the late Sinéad and brother of the late Sr. Mary Dowling. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

"With his passing, Ireland has lost a widely respected and influential broadcaster, part of a generation of ground-breaking presenters and journalists that shaped Irish public broadcasting.”