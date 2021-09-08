Lord Mayor welcomes Government focus on apprenticeships

THE Lord Mayor of Cork has welcomed a plan by the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, T.D. to secure 10,000 new apprentice registrations per year across a variety of trades and industries by 2025.

The commitment is part of the Programme for Government which details a specific Action Plan for Apprenticeships, which also sets out a number of other objectives which they plan to achieve by 2025.

The Lord Mayor has welcomed the Government focus on apprenticeships.

“Ireland in the past traditionally had a good history of apprenticeships going right back. Some trades no longer exist but there was always an emphasis on becoming an apprentice. It’s a great way to learn your trade and it’s a very exciting time in Ireland again because for the first time in a decade there’s going to be a big emphasis on apprenticeship schemes again.”

“The economic downturn led a lot of people pursuing more academic routes as opposed to a trade and it’s unfortunate."

"I wouldn’t say we lost a generation but we certainly lost a certain cohort or age group of people who would have been capable tradespeople.

"We lost a lot of people to emigration too, so this new, increased focus is very welcome,” he added.

The national plan seeks to create a new National Apprenticeship Office to drive reforms, establish a new grant for employers, with a top-up grant for areas of identified national skills needs and/or targeted recruitment of underrepresented groups such as female apprentices, or lone-parents, people with disabilities, or members of the Travelling community.

Other objectives include non-financial supports targeted to SMEs in areas such as recruitment and supervision of apprentices and set targets for the public sector to take on apprentices and to create cross-sector apprentices.

Cllr. Kelleher who in a former life was a well-established carpenter across the city and county says it’s a “very exciting time” for those seeking a trade profession.

“An apprenticeship is a great alternative. It’s an opportunity to work on the ground and learn as you’re constantly going.

"You will come out with a job or be able to provide a service that for most people is essential. Everyone needs houses and everyone needs a switch to turn on a lightbulb,” he added.