Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 10:34

Trio of Cork sport stars to raise funds for charities in Ultimate Hell Week

Special Forces – Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals is produced by Motive Television for RTÉ RTE Hell Week Picture: Miki Barlok for Caroline Delaney

Maeve Lee

RUGBY legend Peter Stringer will be raising funds for a Cork charity as he takes on the Ultimate Hell Week challenge alongside football star Valerie Mulcahy and rugby ace Anna Caplice.

This time on the Ultimate Hell Week challenge, the professionals will show what they are made as 18 well-known personalities from the world of sports and entertainment attempt to pass the Hell Week course.

With a failure rate of upwards of 90%, only the toughest candidates will survive. 

Among them is Cork trio rugby legend Peter Stringer, ladies football star Valerie Mulcahy and rugby ace Anna Caplice.

The stakes are high this year as each celebrity will represent a charity of their choice.

The longer the professionals can last in Hell, the more money they will raise for their worthy cause. 

Peter Stringer has chosen to raise funds for the Cork University Hospital (CUH) Charity.

Valerie Mulcahy will be raising funds for LGBTQ Ireland while Anna Caplice has selected Pieta House as her chosen charity. 

CUH Charity said they are “delighted” to announce that Peter Stringer will be taking part in RTÉ’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week to help raise funds for children's services in CUH.

The sporting legend will be raising funds throughout the series in aid of projects such as the creation of the Children’s Emergency Department at the hospital and the new Children’s Hospital.

Ultimate Hell Week- The Professionals starts at 9:35 pm tonight on RTÉ One.

Cork trio set to take part in 'Ultimate Hell Week' challenge on TV

