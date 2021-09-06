Cork experts say vaccines slowing Covid hospitalisations and deaths

HEALTHCARE experts in Cork say the successful Covid vaccination campaign has helped to significantly reduce the number of Covid- related hospitalisations and deaths being reported in Cork.

Figures released in recent days show that vaccination uptake in Cork is around 94%, and while significant numbers of Covid-19 cases continue to be reported, this has not translated into a major rise in hospitalisations, nor has there been a big rise in Covid-19 related deaths.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows 427 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork from the beginning of the pandemic up to August 31.

Cork University Hospital consultant in infectious diseases Corinna Sadlier said vaccination has weakened the link between Covid-19 and hospitalisations and death.

Data on the number of Covid-19 deaths around the country was not published for a number of weeks during the summer, following the cyberattack on the HSE, but an analysis of available reports shows that between May 8 and August 31, the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork increased by just eight.

Dr Sadlier, a consultant in infectious diseases at CUH, said that it is evident that vaccination has weakened the link between Covid-19 and both hospitalisations and death in the population, particularly in the older population where there was significant mortality associated with the virus.

“It’s not fully broken the link between vaccination and hospitalisation or severe Covid, but it has really been significantly weakened,” she said.

Hospitalisations have also reduced significantly from their peak in Cork.

Dr Sadlier said that while there will be ‘breakthrough’ cases in hospitals among people who are vaccinated and who may, for example, have medical vulnerabilities, that the majority of cases being seen in hospital are among unvaccinated individuals.

She encouraged anyone who is yet to receive a vaccine to do so.

“Really, I’d appeal to anyone who is reluctant to get the vaccine, who has avoided getting it to date, who is worried about getting it,” she said.

“They are running walk-in vaccine clinics. It’s to protect themselves and to protect the community, and to protect capacity in the health service so we can manage other illnesses.”

Dr Corinna Sadlier, a consultant in infectious diseases at CUH, said that it is evident that vaccination has weakened the link between Covid-19 and both hospitalisations and death in the population, particularly in the older population where there was significant mortality associated with the virus.

While the number of deaths and hospitalisations related to Covid-19 may have dropped in Cork, significant numbers of cases of the virus continue to be reported.

A total of 1,981 cases of Covid were reported in Cork in the 14 days up to midnight on September 1, with 1,041 of these reported in the seven days up to that date.

The five-day moving average number of cases was 146.

Dr John Sheehan, of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, said that he had seen a number of positive cases in his own practice in recent days, but that, for the most part, these were among people who were vaccinated, and the majority were not sick.

“That’s really a benefit of the vaccination programme,” he said.

“The vaccination programme has been a fantastic success, and it’s at the stage where nearly most people who are due to be vaccinated, and want to be vaccinated, are being vaccinated, and that’s been really successful and it’s seemed to make a big difference.

“I know the cases are still concerningly high, but at least the hospitalisations and the ICU admissions are nothing like they were in January.”

Authorities have said that they expect the current wave of cases to peak in the coming weeks.

Dr Sadlier warned that once rates are high in the community, the virus will go into schools and hospitals.

“We have to avoid a surge,” she said, adding that hospitals are already very busy and that there are already concerns about what the health service will be like through the winter.

Primary care is also busy, she said.

“There is a huge pent-up demand of presentations of illnesses that people were too nervous to come in for before, and that’s beginning to work its way through now, and it’s a challenge to try to manage all of that,” said Dr Sheehan.

While seasonal influenza was not an issue for health services last year, both Dr Sadlier and Dr Sheehan said that it could be a concern this year. However, they said habits that people have adopted in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be of benefit.

“Certainly the things that worked against Covid will work against flu,” said Dr Sadlier.

“I think people have more awareness now than they ever had around how infections occur and how respiratory viruses are transmitted, and I would encourage anyone older, or who is in a risk group in particular, to get vaccinated against flu, to consider their own risk regardless of what the public health recommendations are , and to be aware that wearing a mask or a face covering will protect from flu as well as Covid.”

As society reopens and restrictions ease, people are being urged to keep their guard up.

“It’s not ‘Covid is over’,” she said. “People have done it so well in the Cork region, and they need to continue to risk-assess and use the measures that have worked up until now.”

This was reiterated by Dr Sheehan, who said that while Cork has done relatively well, people should not let their guard down.

“Cork, overall, has done very well during Covid in terms of cases and behaviour, and that has been a result of a tremendous sacrifice by so many people,” he said.

“We have done well, but we just have to keep our guard up. I think the habits that we’ve learned, such as the masks, the handwashing, I think they probably have to stay with us. those practices and habits will stay with us, and I think they should stay with us for the foreseeable future.”

As society reopens, Dr Sheehan said that some people are naturally nervous.

“It is very understandable why people would be nervous considering everything we’ve been through and given all the warnings and things like that,” he said.

“One piece of advice I would give is to take things nice and slow.

“Just because things have opened up again, don’t feel you have to jump in. Do things that you are comfortable with. Do things that are outdoors. Do things in ones and twos, and slowly build up your confidence.”