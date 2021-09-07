Man jailed following incident during which he called garda 'a fat bitch'

A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused as “a fat bitch” by a 30-year-old man and now he has been jailed for two months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Colm McDonald of no fixed address at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the offences of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger occurred at Old Station Road, Blarney, County Cork, on August 23.

Gardaí arrived to find the man lying on the footpath and they approached him and enquired about his welfare, Sgt. Kelleher said.

“Colm McDonald was under the influence of intoxicants and became aggressive and said to the garda, ‘f*** off you fat bitch’,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Sentencing was backdated to the date of the offence last month as he has been in custody since that time.