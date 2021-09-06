'Looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home:' Cork TD welcomes new arrival 

CORK TD Padraig O’Sullivan and his family have welcomed the arrival of a new baby.

Baby Daithí O'Sullivan arrived this morning at 11:45 am weighing 8lbs 2oz.

The new arrival is the third child of the Fianna Fáil TD and his wife, Bernie.

Following the birth, Mr O’Sullivan gave a “huge” thank you to staff at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) for their help and support.

He gave a special mention to Dr Dan McKenna and midwives Julia and Niamh at CUMH.

“Big brother Páidí and sister Ciara looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home.".

Posting to Twitter, the Cork North Central TD said he was looking forward to having baby Daithí and his mammy home soon.

So this little fella arrived today. Daithi 8lbds 2oz..... thanks to all staff at @CUH_Cork

Looking forward to having him and mammy home soon. pic.twitter.com/kw4l3MxTvx — Pádraig O'Sullivan TD (@padraigosull) September 6, 2021

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Sullivan said everything went smoothly.

“You would be concerned about restrictions and that but to be fair, they [the hospital] were very good," he said.

“Thankfully everything went well and I’m just looking forward to everybody getting home in a few days’ time.”