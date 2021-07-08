'Baby and Mammy are doing great': Cork TD welcomes new baby into the family

Cork TD Donnchadh O’Laoghaire and his family have welcomed a new baby into the fold.

The Sinn Féin TD revealed on Thursday that his wife, Dr Eimear Ruane-McAteer, had given birth to a baby girl, Nóinín, on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Laoghaire spoke of their delight upon welcoming their third child.

Tháinig Nóinín Ruane-McAteer Ní Laoghaire chugainn inné 7/7/21.



She is as beautiful, like her truly amazing mother, & we are all v much in love.



Her brothers dying to see her. Thank you to nurses & midwives in CUMH for their support pic.twitter.com/YZp1oFWsqV — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) July 8, 2021

“We are just so delighted and completely in love with her, she is beautiful, and her mother is a truly amazing woman,” he said.

“Our boys are very excited to meet Nóinín.

“Baby and Mammy are doing great and we are grateful to the midwives and staff in the CUMH for their care, and for doing all they could to support us in difficult times, and we are grateful for all the kind messages we have received.”

The couple were married in recent weeks at an intimate ceremony in Kildare.

They were married in a civil ceremony at the Cliff at Lyons hotel in Kildare, with just 25 guests, in adherence with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The couple had already cancelled two previous dates in April and May.

Their ten-year-old son Sé was their best man, while their 20-month-old son Fiach was also in attendance.