Exciting times as Blarney St school goes co-educational

BLARNEY STREET CBS has initiated a new departure in their school as they have officially become a co-educational school for the first time in their history.

Thirty-four pupils in total started this year in junior infants with 17 girls for the first time beginning life in the Gurranabraher based primary school. Tracey Walsh who is a teacher at Blarney Street CBS said their new co-educational status represents an exciting time for the school.

“Historically we were an all-boys school. This year officially we have taken in girls. It is very exciting. 17 girls started as junior infants and they will work up through the school alongside the boys.

"We reopened on Wednesday. There was that extra bit of excitement this year with the addition of the girls in junior infants. The students love coming back to school after the break and seeing their friends again,” she said.

Kai and Kael Shaw who are pupils in Blarney Street CBS.

Ms Walsh said the new co-educational status is more convenient and suits the needs of families within the local community.

“It was more convenient for everybody. Previously the boys were going in one direction and the girls were going in another direction. Both the school and the parents felt that it would be lovely for them to all come together and be in one community.

Jacob, Charlie and Amelia McNamara who are pupils in Blarney Street CBS.

"We have got such a great relationship with the parents and they would prefer to send their girls here. We felt it was the way forward. It was so nice for the parents to bring in both sets of siblings this week. The girls might have more siblings in the school and it makes it more practical.”

The northside national school which was established in 1849 currently has around 220 students. The school has always enjoyed a strong reputation for providing top-quality education which has served generations of people in the local area. Ms Walsh said this new move marks a new era for the school.

Fiadh,, Fionn and Rua Harrington who are pupils in Blarney Street CBS.

“The school has a great reputation within the local community. We would always have grandparents and parents who attended the school themselves bringing their children here which is always a good sign. They had a great educational experience and they want to send their kids here.

“We are currently getting a new extension which will give us that extra bit of room for our growing student population. We are hoping it will be done by the end of the year. We have a great team here. It is a new era. We are looking forward to the future,” she added.