'Lots of smiling faces and no tears': Cork primary school welcomes pupils to new location

“There were lots of smiling faces and no tears,” said Owenabue Educate Together National School (ETNS) school principal Trina Golden after the Carrigaline-based primary school reopened in a new location for the new academic year.

Young Jayden Meehan with his dad Paul on the first day back to school at the Owenabue Educate Together School, Carrigaline. Picture Dan Linehan

Owenabue ETNS has three classes this year which comprise junior infants, senior infants, and an autism class. The national school has 30 students in total between the three classes. The school principal said their reopening day on Wednesday, September 1 was ‘brilliant’.

“It was brilliant and wonderful. There were lots of smiling faces and no tears. There was plenty of excitement and a great buzz. There were a few tears from parents We are back into a routine again. It was like we were never away,” she said.

April with her mum Gillian Bouge on the first day back at the Owenabue Educate Together School, Carrigaline. Picture Dan Linehan

Owenabue ETNS is now located in Rosemount, Heron’s Wood.

They will be based in the building, which was previously occupied by the Sonas Special Junior Primary School, for the next three years. Ms Golden said their new facilities are ideal for their students and teachers.

“The new facility is perfect for the next three years. We will grow beyond it at that point. For where we are now it is ideal."

“It has lovely outdoor space. The premises are nice and secure. We will need to have our new build after the three years however as we will be getting bigger every year.

"We will be expecting to add one class every year for the next few years and then two classes a year after that once we have the new build,” she added.

Twins Guldere and Arif Corapli having their picture taken by their mum Indra at the Owenabue Educate Together School, Carrigaline. Picture Dan Linehan

Owenabue ETNS also opened their new autism class this year which has come as a ‘big relief’ to the parents said the school principal.

“The new autism class also opened for the first time. The parents were so happy and relieved as they had been waiting a long time to get a space. It was wonderful that the pupils could come in with their friends and get started. We also welcomed the new junior infants and we had a few new kids in the senior infants class.”

Young April with her parents Gillian Bouge and Peter Bollard heading back to school at the Owenabue Educate Together School, Carrigaline. Picture Dan Linehan

Ms Golden said the school has a bright future. “The school will grow with us. Every year we will be adding in junior infants. The future is bright.”