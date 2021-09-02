Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 15:24

Date set for resumption of communions and confirmations in Cork

Date set for resumption of communions and confirmations in Cork

Thousands of families across the Diocese of Cork and Ross will be able to celebrate postponed sacraments with their children from next week.

Mary Corcoran

Thousands of families across the Diocese of Cork and Ross will be able to celebrate postponed sacraments with their children from next week.

Following updated plans from the government to lift many of the Covid-19 restrictions, Bishop Fintan Gavin has issued updated guidance to parishes advising them that ceremonies including First Penance, First Holy Communion and Confirmations can be celebrated from Monday, September 6.

Each parish will engage with their own communities to plan the ceremonies over the coming days.

Due to the number of ceremonies to be celebrated in a short time frame, Bishop Fintan Gavin will delegate the local priests to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation in most of the parishes.

Changes to numbers attending mass 

Changes to the restrictions mean that attendance at Sunday and weekday mass, as well as other church ceremonies, has also been updated by the government with churches able to accomodate up to 50 percent of the capacity of the church building.

Attendance is still subject to health protection measures such as social distancing, face coverings, sanitising and ventilation.

Writing to parishes, Bishop Fintan acknowledged the role so many parishioners have played in these difficult times.

“Since churches re-opened for public worship in June 2020 we are indebted to the voluntary support of church stewards, those who clean and sanitise churches, parish ministries and church personnel who have worked so hard with yourselves to ensure that we could joyfully and safely gather for public worship. Many people have contacted me to say how grateful they are to yourselves and all those who work with you for this.”

Changes to funerals 

Bishop Fintan has also advised parishes that the government’s re-opening plan also means that attendance at a Funeral Mass now follows the same guideline as other masses.

At the moment, the current practice of receiving the remains of the deceased before the Funeral Mass will continue.

Signaling a further return to pre-Covid times, the Bishop told parishes that it is also a time to remobilise much of parish life, as society moves out of restrictions.

“This is also a time to re-engage altar servers, young readers and other groups whose participation in parish life has been restricted during the pandemic. Specific guidance for church choirs will be made available in the coming weeks and we look forward to welcoming the return of their important role in our liturgies,” he said.

Waiting lists for bouncy castles at Communion parties in Cork as restrictions ease

