Waiting lists for bouncy castles at Communion parties as restrictions ease

WAITING lists are in operation for bouncy castles as First Communions are due to get underway in the coming days.

Under the measures announced by Government, religious services will be allowed to proceed at up to 50% capacity from September 6.

Fr Tom Hayes, spokesman for the Diocese of Cork and Ross said it is good news.

“Our faith communities welcome the announcement that attendance at church increases to up to half the capacity of the particular church. The diocese and the parishes will now engage with all those involved to make arrangements for the celebration of the deferred sacraments.

“Times and dates and other parameters will be worked out as soon as possible and parishes and communities will be notified.”

Cloyne diocese left the decision on sacraments up to parishes in conjunction with schools in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Martin Coleman of K&M Bouncing Castles said his company has been inundated with bookings for First Communions in September, as well as some on the first two weekends of October: “We have a massive waiting list for those weeks. We did not expect to be so busy.”

Kevin Foley of Cork Parties, which also has bouncy castles, said: “Our phones are ringing all the time about First Communions.” But he said in some cases, people cancelled their booking because First Communions had been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Claire Dilworth of Cinderella’s Closet said she is very busy with people collecting dresses for First Communions: “The buzz and the atmosphere is so incredible. It has lifted people’s spirits.”

Prior to Covid, dresses were typically ordered during the October mid-term break for First Communions the following year. Bookings are now being taken for fittings in late October for next year’s First Communion ceremonies.