Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 09:35

Marathon effort sees funds raised for Courtmacsherry RNLI

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin (centre) pictured with Ben Nunan (left) and Ray Doherty in Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry, West Cork as they participated in the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk. The Taoiseach has completed the walk, a fundraiser for the Courtmacsherry RNLI, every year since its inception in 2017. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Roisin Burke

Courtmacsherry Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is to receive €2,000 from the EBS Great Wild Atlantic Marathon, bringing the total raised since the inception of the walk four years ago to €31,000.

The money raised through the walk goes towards supporting the RNLI and their ‘Respect the Water’ campaign which aims to help prevent drownings at sea and inland waters.

The annual marathon walk is a joint initiative between the Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Station and Barryroe GAA and is sponsored by EBS.

The event was founded in 2017 by Richard O’Flynn, EBS employee and Barry’s Point resident, who has represented Ireland at International world championship level in athletics.

Previously, the walk was held on a specific day in August, however, due to the restrictions in place as a result of Covid-19, the event is held over the entire month of August, allowing anyone anywhere to walk the 26.3 miles and raise vital funds for the RNLI.

The Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk, a fundraiser for the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, has been extended until the middle of September. Pictured on the slipway in Courtmacsherry, West Cork are (left to right): Sean O’Farrell (Coxswain, Courtmacsherry Lifeboat), Jerry Turner, (Courtmacsherry RNLI Fundraising Committee), Ryan O’Donovan, (Cork Under-20 Football panelist) and Gillian Coughlan, Mayor of the County of Cork. Picture: Martin Walsh.
Additionally, the beautiful route from Courtmacsherry to South Ring and back has been signposted for the entire month and all can view the spectacular Seven Heads peninsula.

Founder of the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon and Senior Transformation Manager, EBS Richard O’Flynn, said, ‘Now in its fifth year, The Great Wild Atlantic Marathon walk represents the coming together of three long-established community-based organisations; Courtmacsherry RNLI, Barryroe GAA and EBS, with a combined history of 411 years. It’s a walking event that the whole community can get involved in, whether they do the full Marathon walk or 5k along our beautiful coastline, with the benefit of promoting physical and mental wellbeing.

RLNI Voluntary Lifeboat Station Education Officer Angela Veldman O Donovan said, “This invaluable support, the walk has now become our station's largest annual fundraiser.”

