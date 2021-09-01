Temporary pause in walk-in testing at Cork centre as 'significant' demand led to long waiting times

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has announced that walk-in testing at the Lee Covid screening centre on the Old Mallow Road is not currently available.

The demand for tests at the Lee Covid screening centres has been significant in recent weeks which has led to long waiting times for anyone attending as a walk-in without an appointment.

The centre is still available for testing by appointment.

The decision made by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare to temporarily suspend walk-in testing at the centre allows for the management of the demand for appointments.

Any member of the public can still book an appointment for a test at the centre here.

Sign for Covid test centre, Old Mallow Road, Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins.

CKCH said the move to appointments-only at the centre for the moment is to ensure that members of the public can be tested in an efficient and timely way.

Appointments at the centre, whether for a GP referral or for an appointment made online, are not affected and those with an appointment for a test at the centre should attend at the scheduled time.

The demand for testing in Cork comes as 1,042 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Cork in the seven days up to August 30.

There were 1,997 cases recorded in the 14-day period from August 17 to August 30 and an incidence rate of 367.9.