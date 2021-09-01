Bars and restaurants hit by staff shortages

SOME hotels, bars and restaurants have found themselves scrambling, with recruitment drives falling flat and some establishments closing their doors due to a lack of staff.

Award-winning bar and restaurant Bunnyconnellan in Myrtleville recently announced a week-long closure as a result of the staffing crisis.

In the city, Rearden’s general manager John Styles said while they recently managed to hire a number of supervisors for the Cork entertainment group there was a time some months ago where he was close to panicking.

“There were times when we advertised jobs and there were very few responding, but it balanced out. It wasn’t easy, the senior management side of things took some time. There were times when I was pulling my hair out, but we hired a few more people last week.”

Brian Bowler FIHI, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel, Cork. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Irish Hospitality Institute president Brian Bowler, who is the general manager of The Montenotte Hotel, said there are a lot of factors that have seen the industry affected.

“The sector is painted unfavourably, unsociable hours and low pay, but people don’t appreciate the opportunities that it offers young people. I have no third-level qualifications and I think I have carved out a good career for myself, and I think these opportunities, at times, are not always appreciated.”

Mr Bowler said it is hard work in the hospitality industry, but said so is any job. He said his hotel has lost staff, managerial and from other departments to tech industry and supermarkets, which have been doing well in the past 19 months.

“A lot of really good staff were headhunted by tech companies. They have a lot of transferable skills, managing people, being organised, and they saw an attraction in working from home and the 9am to 5pm.”

Fergal Harte, general manager of The Kingsley Hotel and chairman of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

President of the Irish Hotel Federation Fergal Harte, general manager of The Kingsley Hotel, said staff recruitment in the hospitality industry was “on the verge of crisis” in pre-Covid times, but since the pandemic, things have got worse.

“For a good number of years, it has been a challenge to get chefs and we have had to be creative. Due to the pandemic, some employees have returned to their home country, that has become an issue. Some people have left the industry for areas seen to have more job security.”