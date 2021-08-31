Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 19:17

Circuses are back in Cork, but with a difference

Circuses are back in Cork, but with a difference

Ann Murphy

CIRCUSES are back on the road after a break of 17 months because of Covid-19 – but with a difference.

Two drive-in circuses are currently in Cork, with Courtneys Daredevil Circus currently in Cobh, before moving to Carrigaline and Mallow in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Circus Vegas have set up in the Cork Showgrounds in Curraheen, with action set to get underway on Friday.

The sides of the big top are being lifted to allow the audience view the traditional circus acts from their cars.

General manager of Courtney's circus, Dylan Courtney, said returning to the circuit has been great, with a surprising interest from the public.

He said: “It has been a pleasure because we have been off for the last 17 months. We have been in Togher, Dublin, Tramore and Courtown, and now Cobh.” 

He continued: “At the start, we were apprehensive but we were shocked because people were so willing to engage. 

"It is going very well. We are so happy with the feedback we are getting.” 

He said Courtney’s show is run over one hour and twenty minutes, featuring motorbikes, an appearance from Spiderman, a transforming car, and the traditional clowns and jugglers.

A spokeswoman for Circus Vegas said the company will be in Curraheen until September 26, having already had shows in Dundalk and Wicklow.

