'We are now entering a whole new phase of the pandemic': Taoiseach confirms plans for easing of Covid-19 restrictions 

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has confirmed plans for the next phase of Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An easing of current Covid-19 restrictions will commence tomorrow when public transport will return to 100% capacity.

The second phase will commence on 6 September when restrictions on organised and indoor events will ease.

Under the plans, on 20 September, there will be a phased return to work for those still working from home while October will see a further lifting of restrictions including the requirements for masks in indoor private settings.

Over 88% of the population over 18 are now fully vaccinated and almost 92% of adults have received at least one dose.

Speaking today, Micheál Martin said the vaccine rollout has been on a scale that has never been seen before.

"The entire vaccination team, operating in every corner of our country, deserves the nation’s pride and thanks," he said.

“As I have said throughout this journey, a successful National Vaccination Programme changes the dynamic, utterly."

"Because of the effort of our vaccination team and because you have stepped up to the mark and taken the vaccine when it was offered, we are now entering a whole new phase of the pandemic."

While we are "unlikely to ever be able to be rid of the virus completely", with an increase in case numbers expected over the coming weeks, Mr Martin said the combined strategy of careful reopening and energetic vaccination has brought us to a point where we can begin to do things differently.

Under the plans, from tomorrow, public transport will return to 100% capacity.

From 6 September, there will be an easing of restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events and mass gatherings.

From that date, theatre, music and live events can take place for vaccinated people at 60% capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors.

Religious services will be allowed to proceed at up to 50% capacity.

Live music may commence having regard to appropriate protective factors.

Cinemas and theatres will have capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19.

There will be no change to the current limits of 100 guests for weddings during September though live music at weddings will be permitted.

Then, from 20 September there will be an ease on restrictions on indoor and outdoor group activities.

Return to work for those still working from home may also commence on a phased and staggered basis from 20 September.

And on 22 October, the Taoiseach said they then hope to be in a position to remove additional measures.

These include the legal requirement to prove immunity in order to access indoor hospitality or other events, all remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor events and activities.

In addition, all remaining restrictions on religious or civil ceremonies would be removed and the legal requirements for mask-wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings.