'It is our job, not our hobby': Entertainment industry calls for clarity as offices likely to return from late September

Workers will be returning to offices from September 20, under plans set to be recommended by the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee.

Government ministers on Monday indicated that the public could look forward to a significant easing of restrictions across September and October.

It is also understood that the numbers permitted to attend outdoor sports events will increase from September 6. It is also expected that from September 6, restrictions on indoor venues will be eased - with larger crowds permitted.A full meeting of the Cabinet will take place tomorrow.

Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney said that the Government will provide the live entertainment sector with "specific dates" for reopening tomorrow.

The sector has been largely shut throughout the pandemic, with calls for the Government to allow it to return as soon as possible.

A loss of skilled crew members, having to jump through hoops and not being taken seriously are some of the complaints a Cork gig organiser said entertainment industry is currently experiencing.

Joe O’Leary who runs music venue Levis Corner House in Ballydehob said the industry is almost two years without work, if you include the winter season pre-covid.

“A lot of people, artists and crew have left, because they can’t wait around to be told that they can work. This is going to be really tricky for festivals and gigs going forward and we will have to go back to the good old bad days of all the crew coming from England, Scotland, Wales, other countries, when we have an indigenous force here, so that's really disappointing.”

The gig organiser also said the Government’s engagement with the sector was minimal at best.

“All we were looking for was dates all along, we just wanted them to work with us, and the first proper meeting I’m aware of was last week and they are announcing the roadmap on Tuesday, that’s not really consulting, that’s tokenism.”

The venue manager also said Covid certs would be a diplomatic nightmare for the music communities across the country due to discrimination that the music venues would have to implement.

Meanwhile, artist and musician Stephanie Rainey also expressed frustration at the ongoing situation and said she really wanted to get back to live music.

“It has highlighted a lack of understanding for the industry, it is our job, not our hobby."

While the conversation around Electric Picnic is welcome, Stephanie said she would prefer the focus to look at smaller venues where more artists and crew would benefit from them going ahead.

“Smaller venues are more important to the industry, more people are involved and while I would love to see EP going ahead, I think the focus shouldn’t be on one thing.” The Cork artist said gigging is the most gratifying part of being an artist for her and being on stage and seeing the reaction of the crowd to her music is the number one thing about her job.

“Nothing matches it, it makes the whole thing worthwhile.”