Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 14:41

Cork coastal restaurant closes for a week due to hospitality 'staffing crisis'

Posting on social media, the restaurant’s management team said the closure was a “direct result of the staffing crisis” ongoing in the hospitality industry. Picture credit: Bunnyconnellan

Popular coastal eatery Bunnyconnellan in Myrtleville has announced a temporary closure.

The award-winning bar and restaurant is to close for a week due to staffing problems.

Posting on social media, the restaurant’s management team said the closure was a “direct result of the staffing crisis” ongoing in the hospitality industry.

“As a direct result of the staffing crisis within hospitality we are closed for this coming week up to Sunday 5th September.” 

The restaurant, fondly known as 'Bunnys', also said that the opening hours of the establishment beyond September 5 were not yet confirmed and asked people to keep an eye on their website and social media for updates.

On August 16, the restaurant posted job vacancies including wait staff and kitchen porters.

CV’s can be sent to info@bunnyconnellan.ie

Man (50s) charged after sniffer dog detected drugs as he stepped off Dublin-Cork train

Man (50s) charged after sniffer dog detected drugs as he stepped off Dublin-Cork train

