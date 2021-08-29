Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 14:41

Gardaí in Cork appealing for information following separate burglaries

Gardaí are investigating two burglaries which are believed to be related, of houses in Castletownroche and Annakisha Co. Cork, on Friday afternoon August 27.

TWO burglaries were carried out on houses in County Cork on Friday, August 27.

Gardaí are investigating two burglaries which are believed to be related, of houses in Castletownroche and Annakisha Co. Cork, on the afternoon of Friday, August 27.

A number of items were taken and both houses were ransacked.

No people were present at the premises during the incidents and no injuries were reported.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person that was travelling between Kildorrery village, Cork and Annakisha Church, Mallow Road between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Friday, August 27 who may have observed any unusual activity or vehicles, to make contact with them.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Taoiseach says the Cabinet will outline a timeline next Tuesday to provide people with a 'clear sense' for the coming months

