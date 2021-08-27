Reminder from emergency services to call in water incidents after rescue in Youghal

A person was rescued after getting into difficulty in the water by Claycastle Beach in Youghal.

A number of emergency services were involved in the care and treatment of the individual who was brought back to shore by Cork County beach lifeguards.

A local paramedic, Patrick McCarthy offered treatment to the person brought in from sea and the National Ambulance Service (NAS) responded to the incident.

The Youghal Coast Guard Volunteer unit also attended the scene and encouraged members of the public to call in anyone in difficulty in the water as well as wishing the person brought to shore a speedy recovery.

“Remember if you see someone in difficulty around the water call 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”