PICS: History made as girls arrive for first day as students at Cork's North Mon

A NEW era commenced in the North Monastery Primary School on today morning when both boys and girls started in the school's junior section.
Throughout its illustrious history, the North Mon primary school only taught boys from second class up to sixth. Previous high-profile students include Jack Lynch, Rory Gallagher, and Sean Óg Ó hAilpín. School principal Carl O’Brien hailed the change as progressive.
“This is a new and exciting development. It is a fantastic, positive, and progressive step. There was a buzz this morning which was palpable,” he said.
Mr O'Brien said the North Mon becoming a co-educational school was a historic day for the northside primary school.