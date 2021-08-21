Fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations 

THE Irish Naval Service this morning detained a fishing vessel off the Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

This morning, Le William Butler Yeats detained a French registered fishing vessel that was located off the coast of Mizen Head.

According to the Irish Naval Service, the vessel was detained for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The detention marked the sixth vessel to be detained by the Irish Navy so far this year.

Earlier this morning LÉ WILLIAM BUTLER YEATS #P63 detained a French registered fishing vessel approximately 110 NM South of Mizen Head. The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. This is the sixth vessel detained by the #IrishNavy in 2021 🇮🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/qvxUC0pRUY — Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) August 21, 2021