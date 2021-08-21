Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 13:34

Fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations 

Le William Butler Yeats P63 detained a French registered vessel off the Cork coast. Pic: Irish Naval Service Twitter

Maeve Lee

THE Irish Naval Service this morning detained a fishing vessel off the Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

This morning, Le William Butler Yeats detained a French registered fishing vessel that was located off the coast of Mizen Head.

According to the Irish Naval Service, the vessel was detained for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The detention marked the sixth vessel to be detained by the Irish Navy so far this year.

Warning issued after five rescued and 22 people assisted at Cork beach in one weekend

