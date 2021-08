People are being reminded to be extra vigilant when in the water at beaches along Cork's coast.

Last weekend alone the beachguards at Inchydoney had to perform five rescues and 22 assists.

They treated a further two people with concussions.

In a post on social media, the Cork County Council Lifeguards have reminded people: "Please don't over-estimate your ability in or around the water, and be extra careful when there's elevated surf conditions."