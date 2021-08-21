Event centre will be 'huge part of revival of Cork post-Covid,' says Minister 

The planned events centre will be “a huge part of the revival of Cork and its economy, as a city, post-Covid”, says the foreign affairs minister.

Simon Coveney made the comments on a visit to the city yesterday, at the launch of Cork’s French Film Festival.

Mr Coveney said he was still “very confident” the project would progress as planned.

“I know people have become sceptical, because it’s gone on so long, but the €50m that the Government has committed to this project is very much intact.

“The relationship between Live Nation, BAM, and Cork City Council is probably stronger, and more positive, than it has ever been. I think Cork City Council have done a fantastic job here, in terms of maintaining confidence in this project through Covid.

“Don’t forget, Live Nation are the second-largest events-management company on the planet and no events have been taking place for nearly 18 months,” Mr Coveney said. “So, of course, their business model has been completely undermined and disrupted. But, despite that, they are still absolutely committed to this project, from the information that I have, as are BAM.”

Mr Coveney also said that the project would not be scaled down.

“The €50m is very much based on what’s been applied for, what has planning permission, and what has been committed to by both Live Nation and BAM,” Mr Coveney said.

“The whole point of this is that we are building an event centre of real scale in Cork for the first time.

“It will be, and it is, a huge part of the revival of Cork and its economy, as a city, post-Covid. I think it will be a big good-news story in time.

“People are used to hearing me talking about the event centre and because it hasn’t happened, they’ve become cynical about it. I get that.

“But, believe me, the people who matter in terms of the decision-making around this are still absolutely committed to it.”

The 6,000-seat centre is to be built on the site of the former Beamish & Crawford brewery on South Main St.