Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 20:00

Páirc Uí Chaoimh defends proposed development as public urged to make submissions on plans

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has defended the further proposed development of the stadium’s campus and its adjoining lands within the Marina Park. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has defended the further proposed development of the stadium’s campus and its adjoining lands within the Marina Park.

It comes as local representative Councillor Des Cahill called for the public to make their submissions to Cork City Council over the next two weeks to “stop this very bad proposal”.

The Fine Gael councillor said that the proposed car park at the Monahan Road side of the stadium would “sterilise the area”.

They should not be allowed to build a car park in space that’s earmarked for public open space parkland.

However, Páirc Uí Chaoimh has asked people to consider the proposal on its own merits and said that it is “simply no longer safe” for cars to access the stadium via the Marina which has been pedestrianised.

Taking to Twitter, Páirc Uí Chaoimh management said that the new route from Monahan Road would include significant traffic calming measures, dedicated drop-off points and bike parking and that proposed parking would increase disabled spaces and provide additional capacity for cars that currently illegally park on Monahan Road and in neighbouring estates.

We are also committed to building a public, accessible playground to the rear of the Blackrock end adjacent to the Atlantic Pond.

"For this playground to be enjoyed by all, we believe that accessible parking needs to be adjacent.” 

The proposed plan also includes a GAA museum, visitor centre, café and shop at ground level next to the 4G pitch.

