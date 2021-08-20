Cork GAA superfan not giving up hope of securing All-Ireland ticket before Sunday

One of the most recognised and loyal GAA supporters in the country Cyril Kavanagh is hoping to get his hands on the most sought-after tickets of the season.

In what is a race against time, Cyril is hoping to get a ticket for this Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final at Croke Park.

The proud Cork man didn’t manage to get his hands on a ticket for the Rebel County’s clash against Limerick, saying that he has never seen anything like the demand this year with spectator numbers halved in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Cork supporter Cyril Kavanagh during the 2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Dublin and Cork. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Speaking to The Echo on Friday he said that he was disappointed but that he was also determined to track down a ticket before throw-in on Sunday.

I've been going to Croke Park since 1973 and I’ve hardly missed a game and certainly if it was an important game I wouldn’t miss it.

"You could count on one hand how many matches I’ve missed.

“Even a Hill 16 would do me, I would actually prefer it so I could leave the sombrero on because if I was in the stand I’m told to take it down,” he said.

He said that everyone is in the same boat this year when it comes to securing a ticket.

Cyril Kavanagh with his dog Holly taking a walk around the home of Cork Gaa at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic; Larry Cummins.

“No matter how well known you are or anything, the tickets just aren’t there.

“I’m no longer affiliated with a club at the moment even though I played with Douglas all my life, so I wasn’t even in a draw for a ticket,” he said.

The superfan said that while he appreciated that tickets are few and far between, he will travel to Dublin on Saturday morning in the hope that he can still hunt one down.

“The smaller numbers make it 10 times harder, I appreciate that but surely with what I’m after doing down through the years for Cork a Hill wouldn’t go astray,” he said.