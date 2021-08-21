'Tremendous excitement' as Cork clubs await the All Ireland Hurling Final

NEIGHBOURING clubs Erin’s Own and Sarsfields GAA will be united in a common cause this weekend as they get ready to cheer for Cork in the All-Ireland final.

With matchday looming, both clubs are buzzing with excitement and the opportunity to see their own in Croke Park.

Over at Sarsfields Hurling Club, Chairman Tadhg Murphy noted the enthusiasm for the game with younger generations looking up to senior player Jack O'Connor.

“Since the semi-final, the place has gone absolutely bananas, every young fella has a hurely in his hands with a Cork jersey on him.

“It’s like old times really.”

Sarsfields U15 players Cathal Quirke, Charlie Carroll, Darragh Flynn and Sean Bracken, showing their support for the Cork senior hurlers before the All-Ireland final. Picture: David Keane.

He described the atmosphere as “absolutely electrifying” as young people parade in Cork jerseys with pride.

“They’ve put away the Man United, Liverpool- all those jerseys have been put aside - and that’s really what is a huge factor for us going forward,” he said.

“This will leave a mark on the next generation of young players, and they will now be inspiring to be the next Cork hurlers.”

Cork sporting legend Teddy McCarthy said there is “a great buzz around the place”.

“It’s very exciting. It’s good for the kids, it’s good for Cork in general.”

Seeing representatives from your own club “stands in good stead” for the young players coming forward, he said.

“That’s what the GAA is all about."

Sarsfields GAA club showing their support for star player Jack O'Connor of the Cork senior hurlers before the All-Ireland final. Picture: David Keane.

On Sunday, the club will be united with Erins Own in support for the Rebels.

“We’re joined in common cause this time,” laughed Tom Aherne, Chairperson of Erins Own GAA.

Pre All Ireland Final build up at Erins Own Gaa Club: Aoibhinn and Roisn O'Leary with Sambo the Teddy. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

As the big day edges closer, Mr Aherne also noted the anticipation in the club ahead of Sunday.

“There’s tremendous excitement here. Flags and banners all over the place basically."

Noting the “boost” the big game will bring to the club, Mr Aherne said it generates “tremendous excitement and interest in the game”.

Ronan Murray, Fionn Morrissey and John Mulcahy. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Having the opportunity to see their own Robbie O’Flynn play on Sunday means “an awful lot” to the club.

“When Cork are not involved, it’s not the same atmosphere around.

"It’s great now to see the Cork and Erins Own jerseys flying again.”

Many supporters from both Erins Own and Sarsfield will be watching the match from local pub, The Rising Tide.

Run by Kieran and Deirdre Murphy, the Glaunthaune pub is already fully booked for Sunday.

With Cork flags and bunting already in place, they are expecting a mixture of supporters.

“We’ll have a mixture of Erins Own and Sars. A lot of Glanmire people will come down to us and support us,” said Kieran Murphy.

Aaron, William and Faye McSweeney. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Though Kieran supports Erins Own and Deirdre Sars, the pair will be happy to shout for Cork together on Sunday.

“There’s only rivalry on the field for 60 minutes and we’re all friends after that."

“We’ll all be in the one boat now on Sunday shouting for Robbie [O’Flynn] and Jack [O’Connor]," added Kieran.