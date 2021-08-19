Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 16:12

Cork TD criticises spiraling college costs which are 'pricing out families on ordinary incomes'

CORK TD Thomas Gould has claimed the Government is failing third-level students as college costs continue to spiral upwards.

The Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central said many are struggling to find accommodation.

He has called on the government to end this cycle, which increasingly excludes students who are from families on low incomes.

Deputy Gould said: “The cost of going to university is far too high. Students from families on ordinary incomes are being priced out. Education should not be a luxury for the privileged few whose families can afford it,” he said.

The Cork TD continued: “New research shows that the average cost of going to college is now as high as €14,000 per year for students who are living away from home. 

"One of the main reasons is the ongoing housing crisis which the government is failing to act on. For families on ordinary incomes, the cost of college is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

“Students in Cork are stressed about securing accommodation in time for the new academic year. Students and their families feel abandoned by this government and are left to navigate the housing crisis alone,” he added.

“I am urging the Government to act now and reduce these costs urgently so that students here get a fair chance. The government must make capital grants available for Higher Education Institutions to build public-owned student accommodation on campuses and on public land. 

"Local authorities should also be provided with funding to build student-specific accommodation. Investment in higher and further education must include investment in accommodation.”

