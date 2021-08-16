WATCH: Stunning video captures massive pod of dolphins off Cork coast

There have been some great videos of sea life filmed around Cork in recent months, from walrus sightings to friendly dolphins.

But it will be hard to top this footage of what appear to be several dozen dolphins swimming and playing in the water off Baltimore.

The clip was shared by journalist Flor McCarthy, who described the moment as the ‘highlight of the summer’.

Highlight of the summer. Must have been 50 dolphins in this pod this evening! Wait ‘til the end….just wait! #Baltimore #westcork #❤️ #sherkin pic.twitter.com/22YZq6bSQI — Flor MacCarthy (@florNEWS) August 15, 2021

And as she suggests, it is worth waiting until the end of the video - a wonderful sight!