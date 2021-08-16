‘Patrick St is effectively lawless when it comes to transport': Calls for Pana ban enforcement to be ramped up

There has been fresh criticism surrounding lack of enforcement of the measure, introduced in 2018, since the installation on Patrick St of the costly ‘CityTrees’, which filter pollutants.
“One of the ironies of installing the City Trees on Patrick St is that Pana is supposed to be already restricted to private cars and all of the pollution that goes with them,” said Green Party councillor Oliver Moran, who supports a permanent ban on private cars on Patrick St.
“It’s the responsibility of the gardaí to enforce that law, but they appear entirely uninterested,” he said.
At last week’s launch of the Cork City Council 2021-2026 Air Quality Strategy and unveiling of the CityTrees, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher said the Pana ban needs to be reviewed, with more focus on enforcement.