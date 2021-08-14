Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 14:54

Sinn Féin proposes free schoolbooks and free hot meals in DEIS schools

Sinn Féin proposes free schoolbooks and free hot meals in DEIS schools

Education spokesperson and Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said his party would 'significantly enhance the School Meals Programme, ensuring that all children in DEIS primary schools receive a hot meal during the school day'. 

Proposals that would see free hot meals for all children in DEIS primary schools, and free schoolbooks for all children rolled out over a five-year Government term have been launched by Sinn Féin.

Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that every summer he speaks to families who are “crippled by the growing costs of sending their kids back to school”.

“Families are put to the pin of their collar year on year to meet the costs of books, uniforms, voluntary contributions, transport — the list goes on," he said. 

“Parents make every effort to cover these costs, many getting themselves into debt as a result. 

"Successive governments have slashed capitation funding for schools, leaving parents to make up the shortfall through huge voluntary contributions.”

Free schoolbooks for all children would be provided through increases in funding over a number of budgets, he said.

“We would significantly enhance the School Meals Programme, ensuring that all children in DEIS primary schools receive a hot meal during the school day,” he said. 

“The piecemeal supports provided by successive governments have done little to ease the huge financial burden on parents every year.”

He believes the proposals set out can ensure “equal educational outcomes can be secured for all children, regardless of their family’s income”.

More in this section

Pelican ruffles feathers by swapping Fota Wildlife Park for a 'staycation' in Wicklow Pelican ruffles feathers by swapping Fota Wildlife Park for a 'staycation' in Wicklow
Man (20s) arrested after €100k suspected drugs seizure in Cork town Man to appear in court following €100,000 Midleton drug seizure
Covid-19 latest: Public warned that incidence rate is now rising 'across all age groups' as 1,978 new cases confirmed Covid-19 latest: Public warned that incidence rate is now rising 'across all age groups' as 1,978 new cases confirmed
cork educationcork politics
Castletownbere RNLI comes to the aid of stricken yacht

Castletownbere RNLI comes to the aid of stricken yacht

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more