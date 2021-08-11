Pedestrianisation trial to begin in Mallow following feedback from local businesses

A pedestrianisation trial is due to commence in Mallow in the coming weeks following feedback from local businesses.

Thomas Davis Street in Mallow is set to be pedestrianised every Saturday afternoon for six weeks as part of a new pilot project.

Under the scheme, vehicular access will be restricted at set times and the street will be made available to pedestrians and for on-street dining during that time.

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty said: “We surveyed businesses in the area and found that more than eight out of ten were in favour of the plan.”

Mr Fogarty continued: “Cork County Council, our elected councillors and Mallow Chamber of Commerce will be assessing the progress of the pedestrianisation throughout the trial. In particular, we will monitor its impact on the town of Mallow, on businesses and on traffic flow. We also welcome public feedback and encourage locals and visitors to let us know about their experiences during the pilot pedestrianisation,” he added.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said: “The pedestrianisation of Thomas Davis Street promises to be a fantastic opportunity for businesses and pedestrians alike. The main street will be closed for just five hours every Saturday. I hope it will add to the existing vibrancy in the area.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing more people embracing the heart of Mallow town, enjoying a coffee and supporting our local retailers.”

Cork County Council is introducing the temporary measure following consultation with local businesses.

Feedback to Cork County Council showed that 84% of businesses on Thomas Davis Street and William O’Brien street were in favour of the pilot pedestrianisation.

The timed pedestrianisation will be in effect from the O’Brien Street junction with Thomas Davis Street to the Clock Tower from 2pm until 7pm every Saturday from September 25th until October 30th.

As the pilot pedestrianisation progresses, the Kanturk Mallow Municipal District team will further engage with councillors, Mallow Chamber of Commerce and other Mallow representative bodies on the pilot project.

If members of the public or businesses would like to know more, they are asked to contact Kanturk and Mallow Municipal District at KanturkMallowMD@CorkCoCo.ie