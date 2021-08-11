Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 16:06

Pedestrianisation trial to begin in Mallow following feedback from local businesses

Pedestrianisation trial to begin in Mallow following feedback from local businesses

Thomas Davis Street in Mallow is set to be pedestrianised every Saturday afternoon for six weeks as part of a new pilot project.

John Bohane

A pedestrianisation trial is due to commence in Mallow in the coming weeks following feedback from local businesses.

Thomas Davis Street in Mallow is set to be pedestrianised every Saturday afternoon for six weeks as part of a new pilot project.

Under the scheme, vehicular access will be restricted at set times and the street will be made available to pedestrians and for on-street dining during that time.

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty said: “We surveyed businesses in the area and found that more than eight out of ten were in favour of the plan.” 

Mr Fogarty continued: “Cork County Council, our elected councillors and Mallow Chamber of Commerce will be assessing the progress of the pedestrianisation throughout the trial. In particular, we will monitor its impact on the town of Mallow, on businesses and on traffic flow. We also welcome public feedback and encourage locals and visitors to let us know about their experiences during the pilot pedestrianisation,” he added.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said: “The pedestrianisation of Thomas Davis Street promises to be a fantastic opportunity for businesses and pedestrians alike. The main street will be closed for just five hours every Saturday. I hope it will add to the existing vibrancy in the area. 

"I am very much looking forward to seeing more people embracing the heart of Mallow town, enjoying a coffee and supporting our local retailers.” 

 Cork County Council is introducing the temporary measure following consultation with local businesses.

Feedback to Cork County Council showed that 84% of businesses on Thomas Davis Street and William O’Brien street were in favour of the pilot pedestrianisation.

The timed pedestrianisation will be in effect from the O’Brien Street junction with Thomas Davis Street to the Clock Tower from 2pm until 7pm every Saturday from September 25th until October 30th.

As the pilot pedestrianisation progresses, the Kanturk Mallow Municipal District team will further engage with councillors, Mallow Chamber of Commerce and other Mallow representative bodies on the pilot project.

If members of the public or businesses would like to know more, they are asked to contact Kanturk and Mallow Municipal District at KanturkMallowMD@CorkCoCo.ie

Read More

Additional automatic bollards set to be installed in Cork city centre

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building Developers return with new plans for residential development in Mahon
Garda stock Number of people killed on Ireland’s roads falls in first seven months of year
JYSK to open new store in Cork; 15 jobs to be created JYSK to open new store in Cork; 15 jobs to be created
Roy Keane file photo

Roy Keane comes under fire from religious group following recent comments on yoga

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more