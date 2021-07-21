Additional automatic bollards set to be installed in Cork city centre

CORK City Council has issued tender documents for the deployment of new automatic bollards in the city centre.

New automatic bollards are set to be installed at five locations while refurbishment of existing bollards will be required at 12 sites in the city centre.

The five sites in which new automatic bollards will be installed are Crane Lane, Maylor Street, Pembroke Street, St Peter and Paul’s Place and Tuckey Street.

The seven sites which require refurbishment are Robert Street at Patrick Street; Maylor Street at Patrick Street; Princes Street at South Mall; Cook Street at South Mall; Pembroke Street at Phoenix Street; Beasly Street at South Mall; and Oliver Plunkett Street at Parnell Place.

The tender comes as increased pedestrianisation of the city centre came into effect in May.