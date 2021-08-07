'Deep compassion, humanity, openness':  Tributes paid from far and wide as Fr Con laid to rest in Bantry 

TRIBUTES from the diocese in Nigeria where Fr Con Cronin served have been sent to the Bishop of Cork and Ross following his death in Tuesday’s horror bus crash in Monkstown.

At the beginning of his funeral Mass in St Joseph’s Church in his native Coomhola near Bantry this afternoon, Bishop Fintan Gavin told Fr Cronin’s family and friends that the bishop of a Nigerian diocese which Fr Con had help to found had written to Bishop Gavin.

He told Bishop Gavin that if times were different, he would have travelled to Ireland for the funeral.

Fr. Yusuf Bamai, Roscommon and Fr. Douglas John Zaggi, Cavan were present at the funeral. The two fathers worked with Fr. Con when he was a missionary in Nigeria for 25 years. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Bishop Gavin also said he received communication from the Papal Nuncio, Most Reverend Jude Thaddeus Okolo, who is originally from Nigeria.

Fr Cronin was a member of St Patrick’s Missionary Society and had ministered in the Minna Diocese in Nigeria for over 25 years.

Bishop Gavin was joined at today’s ceremony by the Bishop of Meath, Dr Tom Deenihan, and priests from the Cork and Ross society and St Patrick’s Missionary Society.

Many people came to pay their last respects to Fr. Con before the funeral started in St. Joseph's Church, Coomhola. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Bishop Gavin said that Fr Con had wanted to have his funeral Mass in St Joseph’s Church. It was where the popular priest was baptised, and where his First Communion ceremony took place. It is also where he celebrated his first Mass.

Bishop Gavin said many lives had been touched by the ministry of Fr Con.

He spoke of his “deep compassion, his humanity, his openness, and his non judgementalness”.

And he recalled receiving a letter from Fr Con when Bishop Gavin came to service as the Bishop of Cork and Ross, to welcome him and said that the church needs to “reach out to the young flock”.

The floral tributes to Fr. Con. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Three gifts were brought to the altar at the start of the ceremony to recognise Fr Con’s love of communication – a radio, a pen and paper, and a mobile phone.

The congregation was told that the radio was very important to him, especially when he was in Nigeria. He wrote many letters of the years, especially to his family when he was in Nigeria.

Prayers were also said for the bus driver who died in the same crash.

Mark Wills, 51, was laid to rest in Ballincollig this afternoon.