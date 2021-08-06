Hospital group says measures being taken to resolve staffing issues and reopen Bantry medical unit 

CONCERNS have been raised in relation to the continued closure of the Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) which is causing stress among locals and putting hospital staff under “huge pressure”.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan attended a meeting with hospital management on Thursday, after which he confirmed that a short-term solution was being looked into by both management and the HSE.

Speaking to The Echo, Deputy O’Sullivan said that the hospital was still being bypassed as hospital management and the HSE “feel they can’t operate the Medical Assessment Unit safely unless they have three consultant physicians on-site”.

The hospital currently has two consultant physicians and while a locum consultant position started at the hospital on Friday, the replacement was stepping in for another consultant physician based in Bantry who is taking annual leave, leaving the hospital still with only two consultant physicians.

Deputy O’Sullivan said that a consultant physician at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has been identified by the HSE and Bantry General Hospital management who are “doing everything” to transfer them to the hospital which would bring the number of consultant physicians to three and allow the MAU to reopen.

He said that a long-term plan is also in place which will see two consultant physicians come from Portugal toward the end of August and another consultant physician is due to start at the hospital in September, bringing the total number of consultant physicians at the MAU from pre-closure of 3 to 5.5 which he said is “key” to keeping the unit open.

“This situation has come about because it’s peak annual leave time and it’s a series of unfortunate events. We shouldn’t find ourselves in this position where these incidents happen, there should be enough cover in place to make sure the MAU stays open because it’s not fair on GPs on the ground, it’s not fair on the staff at Bantry or CUH, and it’s not fair on the ambulance staff,” he said.

'RESOLVED IN THE COMING WEEKS'

On Friday evening, the South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) released a statement saying action is being taken in relation to staffing issues.

It read: "The current shortage of medical staff arose due to unexpected issues in relation to the recruitment process for the appointment of the permanent consultant position in BGH and also the recent unexpected sick leave of staff resulting in staffing issues."

"In order to address these issues the following actions have been taken: As BGH is part of the Cork University Hospital Group, CUH is directly supporting emergency referrals via the CUH Emergency Department. A Consultant Geriatrician from CUH will be based in BGH, commencing on the 6th of August, for the coming weeks. Two additional Consultant Physicians will be commencing in BGH on the 23rd of August.

"The next consultant on the panel for a permanent post has been offered a permanent position in BGH. The BGH consultant currently on sick leave is expected back at work by the second week in September. Regular contact with the National Ambulance Service continues at Hospital and SSWHG level. Contact with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is on-going. The BGH Local Injury Unit continues to operate as normal over seven days per week."

The statement added: "The current issues in BGH are short-term and will be resolved in the coming weeks."