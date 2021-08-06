Hospital group says measures being taken to resolve staffing issues and reopen Bantry medical unit 

It read: "The current shortage of medical staff arose due to unexpected issues in relation to the recruitment process for the appointment of the permanent consultant position in BGH and also the recent unexpected sick leave of staff resulting in staffing issues."
"In order to address these issues the following actions have been taken: As BGH is part of the Cork University Hospital Group, CUH is directly supporting emergency referrals via the CUH Emergency Department. A Consultant Geriatrician from CUH will be based in BGH, commencing on the 6th of August, for the coming weeks. Two additional Consultant Physicians will be commencing in BGH on the 23rd of August.
"The next consultant on the panel for a permanent post has been offered a permanent position in BGH. The BGH consultant currently on sick leave is expected back at work by the second week in September. Regular contact with the National Ambulance Service continues at Hospital and SSWHG level. Contact with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is on-going. The BGH Local Injury Unit continues to operate as normal over seven days per week."
The statement added: "The current issues in BGH are short-term and will be resolved in the coming weeks."