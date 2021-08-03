Cork pubs who won't admit customers without Covid vaccine cert receiving online abuse and negative reviews

The chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn on South Main St, said such threats have been received by him and other publicans across Cork in the past week.
And those critical of the introduction of the vaccine certificates have accused publicans of “promoting apartheid and discrimination,” according to Mr O’Donovan.
He said that he has stopped posting updates to his business’s Twitter page because of the abuse.
The manager of the Harp Bar in Ballyphehane, Michael Counihan, said that while the business is “following the law as best we can”, online abuse has been directed at the bar.
And he said: “Comments have been coming from Dublin, Tyrone, Galway, for example. They have been talking about discrimination because we are following the guidelines.”
He said hate mail has also been received at the bar.