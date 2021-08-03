Cork pubs who won't admit customers without Covid vaccine cert receiving online abuse and negative reviews

SOME Cork pubs that will not admit customers without a Covid vaccine certificate are being threatened with boycotts online.

The chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn on South Main St, said such threats have been received by him and other publicans across Cork in the past week.

And those critical of the introduction of the vaccine certificates have accused publicans of “promoting apartheid and discrimination,” according to Mr O’Donovan.

He said that he has stopped posting updates to his business’s Twitter page because of the abuse.

The manager of the Harp Bar in Ballyphehane, Michael Counihan, said that while the business is “following the law as best we can”, online abuse has been directed at the bar.

And he said: “Comments have been coming from Dublin, Tyrone, Galway, for example. They have been talking about discrimination because we are following the guidelines.”

He said hate mail has also been received at the bar.

In the past week, a raft of one-star reviews have been posted to online review boards about pubs and restaurants across Cork and other parts of the country.

One person posted more than 20 negative reviews, including four about premises in Cork city and county. Regarding one bar, he wrote: “Supporting a two-tier society shame on ye”.

Another poster wrote about the same premises: “Advertising for a 2 tier society while discriminating against customers with medical conditions. This business have put themselves forward to be a political pawn to turn Ireland into an apartheid state.”

Another poster who wrote multiple negative reviews wrote of another Cork establishment: “Supporting discriminatory measure’s [sic].

“Shame on you, hope you guy’s can find your backbone wherever ye have lost it.”

In relation to the same premises, another wrote: “I do not, nor will I ever support any business who thinks it’s acceptable to implement the government’s latest discrimination policy on the unvaccinated. Just another establishment added to my list of boycotts. See ya”

Another wrote: ““Rebel Pub” ye are a disgrace to go along with and introduce medical discrimination/apartheid! Money hungry phonies!”

A poster wrote about another premises: “This place supports Medical Apartheid, segregation, a two tier society, discrimination and supports fascism. Disgraceful establishment.”