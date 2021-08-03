Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

Cork pubs who won't admit customers without Covid vaccine cert receiving online abuse and negative reviews

Cork pubs who won't admit customers without Covid vaccine cert receiving online abuse and negative reviews

The chairman of the Cork branch o the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn on South Main St, said such threats have been received by him and other publicans across Cork in the past week.

Ann Murphy

SOME Cork pubs that will not admit customers without a Covid vaccine certificate are being threatened with boycotts online.

The chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn on South Main St, said such threats have been received by him and other publicans across Cork in the past week.

And those critical of the introduction of the vaccine certificates have accused publicans of “promoting apartheid and discrimination,” according to Mr O’Donovan.

He said that he has stopped posting updates to his business’s Twitter page because of the abuse.

The manager of the Harp Bar in Ballyphehane, Michael Counihan, said that while the business is “following the law as best we can”, online abuse has been directed at the bar.

And he said: “Comments have been coming from Dublin, Tyrone, Galway, for example. They have been talking about discrimination because we are following the guidelines.”

He said hate mail has also been received at the bar.

The chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn on South Main St, said such threats have been received by him and other publicans across Cork in the past week. Picture Dan Linehan
The chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn on South Main St, said such threats have been received by him and other publicans across Cork in the past week. Picture Dan Linehan

In the past week, a raft of one-star reviews have been posted to online review boards about pubs and restaurants across Cork and other parts of the country.

One person posted more than 20 negative reviews, including four about premises in Cork city and county. Regarding one bar, he wrote: “Supporting a two-tier society shame on ye”.

Another poster wrote about the same premises: “Advertising for a 2 tier society while discriminating against customers with medical conditions. This business have put themselves forward to be a political pawn to turn Ireland into an apartheid state.”

Another poster who wrote multiple negative reviews wrote of another Cork establishment: “Supporting discriminatory measure’s [sic].

“Shame on you, hope you guy’s can find your backbone wherever ye have lost it.”

In relation to the same premises, another wrote: “I do not, nor will I ever support any business who thinks it’s acceptable to implement the government’s latest discrimination policy on the unvaccinated. Just another establishment added to my list of boycotts. See ya”

Another wrote: ““Rebel Pub” ye are a disgrace to go along with and introduce medical discrimination/apartheid! Money hungry phonies!”

A poster wrote about another premises: “This place supports Medical Apartheid, segregation, a two tier society, discrimination and supports fascism. Disgraceful establishment.”

Read More

'What I said was wrong and I am sorry for it': Cork publican issues apology for saying he hoped Covid would go on for 10 years

More in this section

Barmans arms pulling a pint of beer 'What I said was wrong and I am sorry for it': Cork publican issues apology for saying he hoped Covid would go on for 10 years
Cork expert issues warning on post-cardiac care as waiting lists increase Cork expert issues warning on post-cardiac care as waiting lists increase
Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks
#pub openings#reopening#covid-19coronavirus
Former Walking On Cars frontman Pa Sheehy announces Cork show

Former Walking On Cars frontman Pa Sheehy announces Cork show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more