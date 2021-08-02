Multiple house party warnings issued in student area of Cork city 

ANTI social behaviour warnings have been issued to a number of households in Cork city in the past two weeks as a result of house parties.

The warnings have been issued to residences in the “broader area” around UCC.

All of the properties are rented.

A garda spokesman said the warnings have been issued as a result of parties 'and preventing their neighbours enjoying the use of their own property'.

Warnings a first step

The warning directs the householders to cease or stop such behaviour.

If the warnings are breached, gardaí can then go to court and apply for anti social behaviour orders.

The spokesman said a warning is the first formal step taken against the residents of the households.

Parties in rented houses in the area have been a major issue in recent years, with long-term local residents holding high profile protest to highlight the problem.