Planning application for new school on Cork city quays 

The spokesperson said plans are at an “embryonic stage”.
“This is not something for the short term, this is something for the more medium to long term.
“Ultimately it’s about seeing what the city council come back with and if it’s a green light we can make a decision whether to take it or not,” they said.
In the evenings the centre is used as a venue for various support groups, whose residency of the building would not be affected if Cork City Council were to grant permission for the change of use, the spokesperson said.
“During the evening times, it [the centre] would be used for various different meetings.
“In our application, we’ve made sure to emphasize that those meetings wouldn’t be affected by change of use because they’re groups such as AA and NA and GA,” the spokesperson said.
Cork City Council is due to make a decision on the planning application by mid-September.