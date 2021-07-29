Planning application for new school on Cork city quays 

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Cork City Council seeking permission for the change of use of the existing multi-purpose Dominican Centre building on Pope’s Quay to a private primary and secondary school.

The planning application, which is currently at pre-validation stage, was lodged by the Dominican Order at St Mary’s Pope’s Quay.

Currently, mass cards are sold in the centre, which also contains an adoration chapel.

With a decline in the frequency of use of the centre over the years, a spokesperson for St Mary’s Pope’s Quay said the order has been exploring alternative ways of using the building.

“We’re looking for new ways of utilising the space so this is why the planning application has gone in.

“We’re hoping for a change of use for a primary and secondary school.

“Initially we’re in conversation with an independent secondary school, with a view to them moving into the building.”

The spokesperson said the secondary school they are currently engaging with is a mixed secondary school.

The spokesperson said plans are at an “embryonic stage”.

“This is not something for the short term, this is something for the more medium to long term.

“Ultimately it’s about seeing what the city council come back with and if it’s a green light we can make a decision whether to take it or not,” they said.

In the evenings the centre is used as a venue for various support groups, whose residency of the building would not be affected if Cork City Council were to grant permission for the change of use, the spokesperson said.

“During the evening times, it [the centre] would be used for various different meetings.

“In our application, we’ve made sure to emphasize that those meetings wouldn’t be affected by change of use because they’re groups such as AA and NA and GA,” the spokesperson said.

Cork City Council is due to make a decision on the planning application by mid-September.