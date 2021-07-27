Cork nursing home pilots software platform to improve resident wellbeing

A NURSING home in East Cork is one of two in the country where an innovative, award-winning software platform that aims to improve resident wellbeing is being piloted.

Oaklodge Nursing Home, a 65-bed nursing home in Churchtown South, Cloyne, is now using ResHub, which facilitates improved communication between residents, their families, and nursing home staff.

The ResHub platform has been developed by Health Innovation Hub Ireland and researchers at Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork (UCC) in response to extensive research showing that when older care home residents actively participate in managing their own wellness, they remain more socially engaged and empowered to live a longer and more fulfilling life.

Diarmuid Ó Dálaigh Oaklodge Nursing Home and Sean McLoughlin ResHub. Images by Gerard McCarthy

The platform, which is available on android or iOS devices, is designed around the premise of relationship-centred care and the technology enables users to communicate with each other easily by video and text messaging. They can organise and schedule visits, book activities, pay bills, and give feedback to care providers.

ResHub co-founder Sean McLoughlin said, “The vision of ResHub is to help older residents have a more connected experience, which in turn enhances their daily wellness and quality of life. ResHub is about person-centred care.

"It aims to optimise the social, information, and process relationships between residents, families, and staff. It ultimately enhances resident wellbeing while also driving operational efficiencies for providers.”

Diarmuid Ó Dálaigh, owner of Oaklodge Nursing Home, said: “Our focus is on enhancing the quality of life of our residents and we have been exploring all kinds of ways of doing this. The ResHub platform breaks down all barriers and ensures connectivity between residents, family, and staff at all times.

Hazel Mangan resident and Noreen Lynch Health Innovation Hub. Images by Gerard McCarthy.

“We have been trialling the software in conjunction with Health Innovation Hub Ireland and researchers at UCC who are monitoring outcomes and we are incredibly happy with the results. We plan to keep using the platform going forward as its various functions are rolled out.”