Taoiseach in Kinsale to launch Ireland's largest solar farm 

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 11:19

The solar energy farm is set to massively reduce Lilly's carbon footprint at the Dunderrow plant. Stock image 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Kinsale today to officially launch the largest solar development in the country.

The €5m solar farm is located beside US pharmaceutical manufacturer Lilly’s factory in Dunderrow, Kinsale, 

It is made up of 12,672 solar panels and is large enough to power 2,500 homes, which is equal to powering the entire town of Kinsale.

The solar energy farm is set to massively reduce Lilly's carbon footprint at the Dunderrow plant.

The company also hope to move towards an extension of the project in the near future.

The project was undertaken by Lilly and Waterford company Enerpower.

Lilly has 35,000 employees around the world.

More to follow…

