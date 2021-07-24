Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 15:12

Pictures: Candlelight vigil of remembrance takes place in Cork City

Volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery travelled in two rigid inflatable boats, with support from a Port of Cork rib, from the Port of Cork City pontoon to St Vincent's Bridge near the Mercy University Hospital, via the north channel of the River Lee. Pic: Larry 

Maeve Lee

THE River Lee was illuminated last night as part of a vigil of remembrance in honour of those lost to suicide.

The event was planned by volunteers from Cork penny Dinners, Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR) alongside volunteers from the Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness group.

The event began at 10 pm at Michael Collins Bridge where volunteers from CCMPSAR travelled under every bridge on the Lee’s north channel, before eventually reaching St Vincent’s Bridge on the North Mall.

Volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery and the Coastguard, Crosshaven at the Bonded Warehouses, Port of Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.
Giant teddy bears were also involved in the event, symbolising the many teddies Cork Penny Dinners volunteers have placed on bridges across the city with messages to remind people that they are loved.

One special passenger on the CCMPSAR boat was a giant teddy bear called Hope.

Volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery make the journey upriver in darkness. Pic: Larry Cummins.
The giant teddy bears made the journey as they lit up the undersides of the city's bridges before the evening was concluded with an open-air performance by the High Hopes Choir.

The High Hopes Choir and supporters singing outdoors on the city bridge. Pic: Larry Cummins.
Speaking ahead of the event, Caitriona Twomey, Cork Penny Dinners co-ordinator said the event was organised to raise awareness about poverty, mental health issues, addiction, homelessness, and suicide.

On St Vincent's Bridge, they were greeted by the High Hopes Choir as well as by volunteers from Penny Dinners and Shine A Light. Pic: Larry Cummins.
A similar event is planned along the south channel of the River Lee next month.

Candlelight vigil of remembrance for those lost to suicide to take place in Cork city tonight

