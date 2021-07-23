Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 10:55

Candlelight vigil of remembrance for those lost to suicide to take place in Cork city tonight

Candlelight vigil of remembrance for those lost to suicide to take place in Cork city tonight

Caitriona Twomey, Cork Penny Dinners co-ordinator, told The Echo the event has been planned to raise awareness of poverty, mental health issues, addiction, homelessness, and suicide.. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

THIS evening, as the last light of summer fades, Cork’s bridges will be lit by candles as volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery travel the north channel of the River Lee in honour of those lost to suicide.

At 10pm, an event called Bridges of Hope, part of Cork Penny Dinners’ long-running Love Rescue Me campaign, will begin at Michael Collins Bridge, and volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR) will travel under every bridge on the Lee’s north channel, eventually reaching St Vincent’s Bridge on the North Mall.

The event has been planned by volunteers from Penny Dinners and CCMPSAR, alongside volunteers from the Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness group.

The High Hopes Choir will round off the evening with an open-air performance at St Vincent’s Bridge

Caitriona Twomey, Cork Penny Dinners co-ordinator, told The Echo the event has been planned to raise awareness of poverty, mental health issues, addiction, homelessness, and suicide.

“We’re asking people to come out this Friday evening and stand with lit candles on the bridges along the north channel in honour of all of those we’ve lost to suicide,” Ms Twomey said.

“When the boat passes under St Patrick’s Bridge, it will be greeted by a lone piper on the bridge, and that will be a very solemn moment of reflection, and we will scatter flowers on the water in honour of all of those we’ve lost.”

One special passenger on the CCMPSAR boat will be a giant teddy bear called Hope, symbolising all of the little bears Penny Dinners volunteers have placed on every bridge in the city, each one bearing the message: “You are loved.”

Hope is just back from a hike to the top of Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s tallest mountain, and will be lit up for the journey, and Ms Twomey said she is hopeful that City Hall too will be lit up in yellow for the occasion.

“Anyone who would like to come along on Friday evening is very welcome, and it would be lovely to see as many candles as possible lit along the north channel,” Ms Twomey said.

She said a similar journey along the south channel of the Lee is planned for next month.

“On Friday night, we will remember all of those we have lost, and hopefully we might even help to save some lives too,” Ms Twomey said.

Read More

19-year-old UCC student releases debut album inspired by surprising friendships 

More in this section

Garda stock Man who allegedly threw €3k bag of heroin out of window at Cork house charged with obstruction
Alcohol Drinking - Stock Popular Cork bar temporarily closed due to case of Covid-19
Window exhibition by children living with longterm health conditions comes to Cork Window exhibition by children living with longterm health conditions comes to Cork
'This is a big public investment in Cork city': Contract awarded for design of redevelopment of Cork's Crawford Art Gallery 

'This is a big public investment in Cork city': Contract awarded for design of redevelopment of Cork's Crawford Art Gallery 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more