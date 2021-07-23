Candlelight vigil of remembrance for those lost to suicide to take place in Cork city tonight

THIS evening, as the last light of summer fades, Cork’s bridges will be lit by candles as volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery travel the north channel of the River Lee in honour of those lost to suicide.

At 10pm, an event called Bridges of Hope, part of Cork Penny Dinners’ long-running Love Rescue Me campaign, will begin at Michael Collins Bridge, and volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR) will travel under every bridge on the Lee’s north channel, eventually reaching St Vincent’s Bridge on the North Mall.

The event has been planned by volunteers from Penny Dinners and CCMPSAR, alongside volunteers from the Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness group.

The High Hopes Choir will round off the evening with an open-air performance at St Vincent’s Bridge

Caitriona Twomey, Cork Penny Dinners co-ordinator, told The Echo the event has been planned to raise awareness of poverty, mental health issues, addiction, homelessness, and suicide.

“We’re asking people to come out this Friday evening and stand with lit candles on the bridges along the north channel in honour of all of those we’ve lost to suicide,” Ms Twomey said.

“When the boat passes under St Patrick’s Bridge, it will be greeted by a lone piper on the bridge, and that will be a very solemn moment of reflection, and we will scatter flowers on the water in honour of all of those we’ve lost.”

One special passenger on the CCMPSAR boat will be a giant teddy bear called Hope, symbolising all of the little bears Penny Dinners volunteers have placed on every bridge in the city, each one bearing the message: “You are loved.”

Hope is just back from a hike to the top of Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s tallest mountain, and will be lit up for the journey, and Ms Twomey said she is hopeful that City Hall too will be lit up in yellow for the occasion.

“Anyone who would like to come along on Friday evening is very welcome, and it would be lovely to see as many candles as possible lit along the north channel,” Ms Twomey said.

She said a similar journey along the south channel of the Lee is planned for next month.

“On Friday night, we will remember all of those we have lost, and hopefully we might even help to save some lives too,” Ms Twomey said.