WATCH: Mayor of the County of Cork sends message of support to athletes as Olympic Games get underway

THE Mayor of the County of Cork has sent a message of support to Cork Olympians as the opening ceremony got underway in Tokyo.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan sent a message of support to Team Ireland on behalf of the people of Cork.

A number of athletes from Cork are flying the flag for Ireland in Tokyo this year at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking in a video message of support to the athletes, Ms Coughlan said she wanted to wish all of the Irish team and especially the Cork County athletes “the very best of luck”.

“Despite difficult circumstances and a remarkably challenging year, you’ve unwaveringly overcome all obstacles to get to Tokyo to fly the flag for Ireland and for Cork on the largest stage in world sport,” she said.

“We are immensely proud of you all. This is the biggest team ever to travel to the Olympics from Ireland and a record number of sports are represented.”

“While sadly, we can’t be there to cheer you on, we are one hundred per cent with you in spirit.”

Ms Coughlan noted the “Olympian vision” which she said is about overcoming differences between cultures and nationalities while embracing friendships, solidarity and fair play.

She said their participation is not only an athletic achievement but as ambassadors for Ireland and Cork, they are working towards the Olympian vision.

“The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport and to represent your country in the games is an incredible honour.

"It will be an unforgettable experience.”

“You have the support of everyone here in Cork and I’m sure all around the country.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony took place earlier today.