Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 16:49

WATCH: Mayor of the County of Cork sends message of support to athletes as Olympic Games get underway

WATCH: Mayor of the County of Cork sends message of support to athletes as Olympic Games get underway

Team Ireland during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Maeve Lee

THE Mayor of the County of Cork has sent a message of support to Cork Olympians as the opening ceremony got underway in Tokyo.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan sent a message of support to Team Ireland on behalf of the people of Cork.

A number of athletes from Cork are flying the flag for Ireland in Tokyo this year at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking in a video message of support to the athletes, Ms Coughlan said she wanted to wish all of the Irish team and especially the Cork County athletes “the very best of luck”.

“Despite difficult circumstances and a remarkably challenging year, you’ve unwaveringly overcome all obstacles to get to Tokyo to fly the flag for Ireland and for Cork on the largest stage in world sport,” she said.

“We are immensely proud of you all. This is the biggest team ever to travel to the Olympics from Ireland and a record number of sports are represented.”

 “While sadly, we can’t be there to cheer you on, we are one hundred per cent with you in spirit.”

Ms Coughlan noted the “Olympian vision” which she said is about overcoming differences between cultures and nationalities while embracing friendships, solidarity and fair play.

She said their participation is not only an athletic achievement but as ambassadors for Ireland and Cork, they are working towards the Olympian vision.

“The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport and to represent your country in the games is an incredible honour. 

"It will be an unforgettable experience.” 

“You have the support of everyone here in Cork and I’m sure all around the country.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony took place earlier today.

Read More

Páirc planning application submitted but local residents not happy with plans

More in this section

Fingerprint led to Cork man being jailed for ten months Fingerprint led to Cork man being jailed for ten months
Minister announces €30m in funding to help boost critical tourism businesses following meeting in Cork Minister announces €30m in funding to help boost critical tourism businesses following meeting in Cork
Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for increased social housing units in Cork and elsewhere in Ireland Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for increased social housing units in Cork and elsewhere in Ireland
cork county council#olympics
Covid-19 latest: 1,386 cases confirmed with over 100 people in hospital 

Covid-19 latest: 1,386 cases confirmed with over 100 people in hospital 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more