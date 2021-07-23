Páirc planning application submitted but local residents not happy with plans

The plans submitted to Cork City Council include a new GAA museum and visitor experience centre, including a cafe at ground-floor level. There are also interior changes to enhance the stadium’s attractiveness as a conference venue together with new entrances and a car park off Monahan Rd.
It comes as residents in the Ballintemple area wrote to the chief executive of Cork City Council expressing disappointment over the executive’s decision to issue a letter of consent to the Cork County GAA board giving it permission to lodge the application for the development on some lands within ownership of the council at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Marina Park.
Earlier this year, the GAA asked Cork City Council for written approval to lodge a planning application.
As part of the plans, the GAA is looking to develop 124 parking spaces on lands located at the Blackrock end of the stadium near the entrance to the Atlantic Pond, which would be used on match days, with coach parking for school and conference groups included.
Also included in the proposed changes are significant new landscaping and tree planting, car and bus pick-up and drop-off points, a new setdown area at the main entrance, a new drop-off point at the main entrance, and a new bicycle parking station on the Monahan Rd/Park Avenue junction.