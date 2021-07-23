Shift in areas in Cork reporting highest Covid-19 incidence

New figures show there has been a shift in the areas in Cork reporting the highest Covid-19 incidence rates.

Figures from the Covid-19 data hub show that while the Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 last week, that the Cork City South Central LEA is now reporting the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate.

The figures show the number of cases and the incidence of the virus at an LEA level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, July 19.

According to the data, 98 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork City South Central LEA during that period, giving the LEA a 14-day incidence of 253.4 per 100,000 people which is above the national average of 245.8.

This is a significant jump on the number of cases reported in the same LEA last week when 37 cases were reported.

The Cork City South East LEA had the second-highest incidence rate at 205.7 and reported 88 cases in the same period.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA had the third highest incidence at 196.2 and reported 44 cases- last week 22 cases had been reported there for the preceding 14 days.

A total of 54 cases were reported in the Skibbereen-West Cork LEA where the incidence of the virus was 178.3.

While the LEA no longer has the highest incidence of the virus, the 14-day incidence reported this week is an increase from that which was reported last week.

Seventy-six cases were reported in the Cork City South West LEA which had a 14-day incidence of 161.5, while 43 cases were reported in the Carrigaline LEA which had an incidence of 122.4.

The Cork City North East and Cobh LEAs reported similar 14-day incidence rates.

Forty-six cases of the virus were reported in the Cork City North East in the 14 days to July 19, while the incidence rate per 100,000 people was 109.1.

Thirty-seven cases were reported in the Cobh LEA, while the incidence per 100,000 there was 108.5 for the same period.

The remaining LEAs in Cork all reported 14-day incidence rates of the virus which were below 100 per 100,000 people.

Thirty-six cases were reported in the Macroom LEA during the 14-day period while the incidence rate was 97.7, and 28 cases were reported in the Mallow LEA while the incidence rate there was 96.

There were 33 cases reported in the Bandon-Kinsale LEA during the same period and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people was 88.5, while 34 cases were reported in the Midleton LEA which includes large parts of east Cork. The 14-day incidence there was 74.8.

The Cork City North West LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 69.7 with 28 cases reported there in the two-week period.

The Fermoy LEA reported the second-lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in Cork at 604 with 22 cases reported there.

Finally, the Kanturk LEA had the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 at 56.1 with 14 cases reported there in the two-week period to July 19.

Last week, less than 5 cases had been reported in the Kanturk LEA.