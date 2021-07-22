Lidl submits plans for major new development in Cork suburb

Lidl has submitted plans to demolish their current store in Carrigaline and replace it with a public car park.

However, the company is not planning to depart the town.

Instead, it is planning to construct a larger store on a site adjacent to the current retail outlet.

In recent days, Lidl Ireland GmbH submitted a planning application to Cork County Council to demolish the existing Lidl Licenced Discount Foodstore in the town which has a gross floor space of 1,768 sqm with 1,334 sqm net retail sales area.

It also intends to remove/close the existing entrance to the Lidl Foodstore at the R612 Crosshaven Road Roundabout, and construct a public town car park facility to comprise 212 car parking spaces and 20 bicycles spaces.

Conor Nagle, Lidl’s regional director for Munster said the new car park would be operated by Cork County Council.

Primary vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed public car park will be via an enhanced access/new access from the R612 Strand Road.

Secondary vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed public car park will be via a controlled road access link to a proposed replacement Licenced Discount Foodstore; with dedicated pedestrian access from the R612 Crosshaven Road Roundabout.

The plans also include the construction upgrade/widening of approximately 200 metre section of the R612 Crosshaven Road and Road Roundabout.

The company is proposing to construct a new Licenced Discount Foodstore which would have a 2,475 sq m Gross Floor Space including a retail sales area with ancillary off-licence use and bakery with a net sales area of 1,670 sq m.

Conor Nagle said the new store will be a modern new build with a range of sustainability features such as EV charging point and solar PV panels on the roof to power the store.

It is anticipated that eight additional jobs would be added to the existing store team.

Mr Nagle said they are hopeful of a positive decision on the plans.

“Following extensive consultation with Cork County Council, Lidl is proud to bring a new development to Carrigaline. Lidl has traded proudly in the town since 2007 and now will look to invest a further €9m in the community.

“Lidl look forward to the feedback from the local community and are hopeful for a positive planning decision on this development which will benefit the area greatly. “

The application is at pre-validation stage.

Submissions on the plans can be made before August 18 with a decision due by September 08.