Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 09:20

Lidl lodges planning application for new store and apartment scheme in Cork suburb

The proposed Douglas development

Lidl has announced that it has submitted a planning application for a new site in Douglas. 

The site in question faces onto the roundabout on the Douglas Relief Road (R610) and is currently lying vacant and unused.

Lidl hope to build a 'landmark building with strong architectural finishes' Alongside the Lidl store, the development would include eight two-bed apartments, a cafe and another commercial unit.

“This is an exciting proposal from Lidl for the Douglas area which will turn an unused site into one that offers great services to the community," Lidl’s regional director for the Munster area Conor Nagle says. 
"When approved, this brand new state of the art store will create 30 new local jobs as well as supporting many hundreds more during the construction phase of the entire development." 

The planned store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system. 

Visually the building will be completed in brick with white render as a secondary material. Lidl say the apartment scheme, which will be situated on the 3rd and 4th floors, 'will be spacious with good ceiling heights and be centred around a courtyard'. 

