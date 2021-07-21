Hollywood star to sponsor underage basketball teams in West Cork 

Celebrity model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has agreed to sponsor the Bantry boys basketball U15 and U16 teams for the coming season through her clothing brand Inamorata.

Ms Ratajkowski has starred in films such as Gone Girl and Entourage while she also boasts a very successful modelling career. She has also appeared in two music videos, Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ and Maroon 5’s ‘Love Somebody’.

The famous American model and actress has very strong connections with Cork and Bantry in particular as her parents own a house just outside the West Cork town.

Emily spent many summers in Bantry and always refers to Cork as her ‘home away from home’.

Emily has always followed the fortunes of Bantry basketball from afar and in 2018 she famously tweeted a message of congratulations after the Bantry secondary school basketball team won the senior All-Ireland title.

Congratulations Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai - All Ireland champions! — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 13, 2018

Pa Curran who is the co-chair of Bantry Basketball Club and the coach of the Bantry boys U15 and U16 team said Emily’s parents will make the presentation of the jerseys in September.

“I am good friends with her parents John and Cathy. Her father John played for Bantry Basketball Club in the 1980s. He made a lot of friends through his involvement with the club. Her parents are due to travel over in September and there will be a presentation of the jerseys,” he said.

Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski @emrata for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand @inamoratawoman pic.twitter.com/k4dMby1wkI — Bantry Basketball Club (@bantryhoops) July 21, 2021

The coach said Emily agreed to sponsor the boys' U15 and U16 teams instantly.

“The family has a deep connection to Bantry. They have a house in Bantry. I was just chatting to her father John and I asked him if they would be interested in sponsoring one of the teams for the coming year. He messaged Emily and within ten minutes she had responded with a positive message.

“It is a lovely gesture and it is much appreciated. She is proud of her Bantry roots."

"Her father John and Robert Romero, who owns the Tivoli Bar in San Diego have also made a financial donation to the teams,” he added.

The Bantry boys U15 and U16 teams will wear their new blue and white singlets with their famous new sponsor on board with great pride. Mr Curran said in this current climate attracting new sponsors is vital.

“It is very hard to approach local businesses who have been shut down for so long. We had to think outside the box. We have the connection and thankfully it has all worked out. We are looking forward to the presentation of jerseys in September by Emily’s parents.”