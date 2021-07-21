Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 10:20

Roy Keane poses for pictures and buys ice-creams for young fans on Youghal beach

Roy Keane poses for pictures and buys ice-creams for young fans on Youghal beach

Roy Keane happily posed for pictures with a group of children who were enjoying the glorious sunshine in Youghal yesterday afternoon. Pic credit: Eddie Morey Twitter

John Bohane

CORK soccer hero Roy Keane made a family's dreams come true on Youghal beach yesterday afternoon.

The former soccer star turned pundit happily posed for pictures with a group of children who were enjoying the glorious sunshine in Youghal.

Cork man Eddie Morey posted on Twitter how Roy Keane met a gang of youngsters on Youghal beach, organised a group picture before he returned with ice-creams for the children.

Roy, who is home on holiday in his beloved Cork called the group of children in for a picture before buying them ice-creams.

The awe-struck children were thrilled to meet their hero who won 19 major trophies during his decorated club career.

Read More

'Getting ready for a holiday is a different experience now': Excitement and nerves as air travel resumes

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man caught dealing drugs in Cork city has sentencing adjourned
Alcohol Drinking - Stock No time limits expected: Cabinet to consider new rules for indoor dining and drinking 
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021 Covid latest: New figures show 443 positive cases in Cork in the last week as Dr Ronan Glynn urges caution
cork peopleyoughal
Convicted murderer to be sentenced for impeding investigation into murder of man who learned of initial killing

Convicted murderer to be sentenced for impeding investigation into murder of man who learned of initial killing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more