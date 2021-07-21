Roy Keane poses for pictures and buys ice-creams for young fans on Youghal beach

CORK soccer hero Roy Keane made a family's dreams come true on Youghal beach yesterday afternoon.

The former soccer star turned pundit happily posed for pictures with a group of children who were enjoying the glorious sunshine in Youghal.

Cork man Eddie Morey posted on Twitter how Roy Keane met a gang of youngsters on Youghal beach, organised a group picture before he returned with ice-creams for the children.

Roy, who is home on holiday in his beloved Cork called the group of children in for a picture before buying them ice-creams.

Just met keano on the beach in youghal, what a legend, came back and called the kids up for a snap and got them ice creams aswel 👏👏👏 #roykeane #youghalbeach pic.twitter.com/OjWVecJuns — Eddie Morey (@EddieMorey) July 20, 2021

The awe-struck children were thrilled to meet their hero who won 19 major trophies during his decorated club career.