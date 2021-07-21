Mater Private Cork becomes first hospital in country to employ robotic surgical assistant for knee replacements

The Mater Private Network in Cork has become the first hospital in the country to employ state-of-the-art technology which could see quicker recovery times for patients undergoing total knee replacement.

The new ROSA Knee System robotic surgical assistant for total knee replacement supports surgeons during the procedure, helping them to tailor the surgical plan and accurate placement of the knee implant to each individual patient.

Developed by Zimmer Biomet, the ROSA Knee System possesses features to assist with bone resections, as well as assessing the state of the soft tissues to facilitate implant positioning during surgery.

Surgeons at Mater Private Network in Cork are using the new ROSA Knee system to combine accurate data and a robotic arm with their skill and experience, to target better fit and function of knee replacements compared with traditional methods.

Lead orthopaedic surgeon at Mater Private Cork, Mr Karuppiah Mahalingam and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mr Nikolaos Davarinos and surgical team with the ROSA robot system.

Having already performed a number of knee replacements using the system, Mr Karuppiah Mahalingam, lead orthopaedic surgeon at Mater Private Cork, said the ROSA system “is an excellent tool to help personalise every knee replacement”.

Over the last number of months, I have successfully completed several procedures using this new technology that assists me and my surgical team with live data and guidance throughout the surgery.

“This can result in an implant position more accurately placed than by traditional methods, and allows my patients knees to heal faster, regain motion quicker, and feel more natural,” he said.

The hospital carries out approximately 1,000 joint replacements a year and has an earned reputation of constant innovation in orthopaedics and the ROSA Knee System is set to help the hospital’s surgeons continue their record of good clinical outcomes for their patients.

Robotic-assisted knee surgery has been associated with reduced pain, lower usage of pain relief medication, fewer physiotherapy sessions and overall improved knee function following surgery.

It has also been linked to shorter hospital stays and lower rates of hospital readmission compared to traditional surgical techniques.